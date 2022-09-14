Indian PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold bilateral in Samarkand

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin, both of whom will be at the Samarkand for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, will be holding a bilateral meeting, the Russian government has confirmed. Ties between the two countries are close with defense and now energy forming the main pillar. But what is interesting is that the meeting in Samarkand will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The impact of the invasion has been seen on global food and oil prices and amidst this, New Delhi has increased its import of discounted energy from Russia. And while criticism against India has also increased from the west, especially in Europe, New Delhi has strongly defended its import of energy needs from Russia.

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar recently said, "It is my moral duty to find the best deal'.

Both leaders last met when Russian president Putin came to India in December of 2021 for the annual India-Russia summit. While the visit was for six hours only, it happened amid Covid and only for the second time that year, the Russian President travelled abroad which shows the close relationship between the two countries. Both leaders have spoken four times this year, including on the day when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine--24th February. India has continuously emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict in Ukraine, from the United Nations Security Council to various conversations both leaders have had.

At UNSC, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the UN recently said, 'India’s approach will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy with an overarching aim to end the conflict and work with other partners to mitigate economic challenges emerging from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.'

India, on its part, has sent 12 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The 12th consignment consisted of 26 types of medicines, including ‘hemostatic bandages’ meant to stem the bleeding of deep wounds in children and adults. The earlier 11 consignments included 97.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries like Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Poland. Ukraine and its neighbouring countries offered their full support in the relief and evacuation operation of around 22500 Indian nationals in February-March this year.

But ties with Russia remain of paramount importance. Earlier this year, Indian National Security advisor Ajit Doval visited the country even as both sides are expected to hold the next round of India Russia summit and India Russia 2+2 defense and foreign ministers meet--both of which will take place in Russia later this year. Russia is an important partner when it comes to nuclear energy--the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant being of the flagships when it comes to a strategic partnership. Moscow has been backing India's membership in the NSG or Nuclear suppliers' group, a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council. Cooperation in space has been another key dimension of ties. Russia trained Indian astronauts who will be on board the Gaganyaan at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and will be part of Gaganyaan, India's first manned mission to space.

While the Ukraine conflict divides the world, the west is keen on the isolation of Russia. Amidst this, Russia has increased its emphasis on ties with Asian giants like China and India. A meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi will be a shot in the arm for Russia's Putin. A picture that Moscow needs desperately as it battles the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.