Indian-origin attorney takes oath as first non-white treasurer of US state

Vivek Malek, the Indian origin attorney who was appointed as first non-white treasurer of the US state of Missouri last month, was sworn into office on Tuesday. Born about 60 miles northwest of New Delhi in Rohtak district of Haryana state in North India, Malek began serving as the 48th treasurer of Missouri state.

In his inaugural speech, Malek traced his rise as Missouri state treasurer to his experience of 'living the American dream' after emigrating from India in early 2000s.

"As I built a law practice over 15 years, I helped others to become American citizens, pledging loyalty and faith in the United States," Malek said. "I know what it is to create and run a small business, to make a payroll, to save for rewards down the road, to take care of employees and clients, to work for something bigger than oneself. I owe so much to America and Missouri."

Malek said he will no longer practice law and will focus on being a full-time treasurer. He will now be able to run for two full four-year terms after serving the remaining two years of this term until 2025.

Malek was appointed as treasurer of Missouri state last month by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Parson in past has praised Vivek Malek's style of working.

"The people's money is in good hands with Vivek. He understands the incredible responsibility and privilege it is to serve the people of Missouri and appreciates the importance of true public service," he had said while announcing Malek's appointment as Missouri state treasurer.

"President Reagan once said immigrants are one of greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree. Through our shared values, Vivek helps legal immigrants embrace our nation and achieve their American Dreams too," Parson had said further.

Malek holds a bachelor's degree from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. He holds a master of law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

Malek began practicing law in 2006 and opened a law firm in 2011.

He was recognised by the Missouri Senate (2015) and Missouri House (2007) for his service and contributions to Missouri communities.

(With inputs from agencies)

