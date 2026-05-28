/India's NSA Ajit Doval urges end to 'double standards' on terrorism at Moscow security summit

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has called for a decisive global stand against terrorism, warning responsible nations against tolerating its sponsors, as he addressed a major international security gathering in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Speaking at the inaugural International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters, hosted by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval stressed that the world can no longer afford selective approaches in combating terror.

"There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism," Doval said. “Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action.” The forum, focused on "Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World," comes amid heightened global tensions, including conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

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Doval used the platform to push for sweeping reforms to institutions created after World War II in 1945. He argued these bodies must adapt to contemporary threats and give greater voice and representation to the Global South, whose perspectives have often been sidelined.

Turning to the volatile West Asia situation, the Indian NSA highlighted the critical importance of keeping international waterways open. "It is essential to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea," he said, pointing to risks posed to global energy supplies and commerce.