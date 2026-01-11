/NSA Ajit Doval says he doesn’t use phone or internet; shares views on India’s future and youth

NSA Doval emphasised that a nation's willpower is its true strength, and wars are fought to break an opponent's morale, not for violence. "You can increase your willpower. That same willpower becomes national power," he said, adding, "Wars are fought to break a country's morale, so that it will surrender according to our wishes and accept our terms, allowing us to achieve what we want. The will of the nation is what wars are fought for."

