/NSA Ajit Doval says he doesn’t use phone or internet; shares views on India’s future and youth

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 21:23 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who has been at the helm of India’s national security since 2014, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation and urged the youth to hone decision-making skills to lead the country forward.
1 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)
There are other means of communication, says Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said he largely avoids using phones and the internet for official communication, adding that there are “other means of communication” at his disposal, which are not known to the common man.
2 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)
India will be a developed nation
Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi, Doval said India will become a developed nation even if it runs on autopilot, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the groundwork for it and put the country on a path of rapid growth.
3 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)
Youth must hone learn decision-making skills
Doval urged the youth to strengthen their decision-making skills, saying strong and timely decisions are key to leading the country in all fields. “I've forgotten my youth, and your youth has changed so much that I'm not even aware of many things. But one thing is very common in both: when I was young, and now, I've observed that it always stays with you. That is your decision-making ability.”
4 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)
Strength of a nation comes from its willpower
NSA Doval emphasised that a nation's willpower is its true strength, and wars are fought to break an opponent's morale, not for violence. "You can increase your willpower. That same willpower becomes national power," he said, adding, "Wars are fought to break a country's morale, so that it will surrender according to our wishes and accept our terms, allowing us to achieve what we want. The will of the nation is what wars are fought for."
5 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)
National security is paramount
The national security advisor cautioned that neglect of national security could lead to disasters, as Indian history teaches us. India's ancient civilisations were advanced and peaceful, but endured great humiliation and experienced periods of profound helplessness. It will be the "greatest tragedy" if we forget these lessons of history.
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)
Longest-serving NSA: Doval’s enduring role in India’s security
Ajit Doval has been at the helm of India’s National Security Apparatus as NSA since 2014, previously serving for nearly three decades in the Intelligence Bureau, rising to key leadership roles. A former IPS officer, he played a pivotal role in counter-insurgency and strategic planning. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his distinguished service.