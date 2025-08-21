/India-Russia relations 'most stable' after WWII': Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov amid looming Trump tariff threats

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (August 21) met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed political and economic relations amid the ongoing Trump trade war.

In a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar lauded the India-Russia relationship, saying it has been the steadiest of major relationships.

"India and Russia have been the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War," Jaishankar said.

India's external affairs minister further reaffirmed the shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia.

"This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, enhancing India's exports to Russia in sectors like agriculture, pharma, and textiles will certainly help correct the imbalance...," he said.

While addressing regional issues, Jaishankar said that he discussed developments in Ukraine, West Asia, the Middle East and Afghanistan.

"India's approach continues to emphasise dialogue and diplomacy as essential to resolving differences," he said during the presser.