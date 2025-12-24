/‘India has been our closest ally and partner:’ Former Maldives VP Naseem

Former Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem has described India as the Maldives’ “closest ally and partner”, emphasising New Delhi’s long-standing role as a reliable first responder in times of crisis. In an exclusive interview with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Naseem highlighted India’s swift military intervention during the 1988 coup attempt to sending vaccines during COVID pandemic. “India has been there whenever we needed its assistance,” he stated.

Faisal Naseem was in Delhi to deliver the 8th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture organised by think tank India Foundation. He spoke on the theme “Peace, Democracy and Islam – The Maldivian Experience”.

He was the Vice President of Maldives from 2018-2023, during President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s term. On maritime security, including illegal fishing and other threats in the Indian Ocean, Naseem stressed close collaboration. “We work very closely with India, especially [on] Indian Ocean security,” he noted. “We work with the Indian government to protect the Indian Ocean from illegal fishing and also other kinds of peace that are harming the people.” Here’s the full interview:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India-Maldives ties?

Faisal Naseem: 1988, when we had an existential threat during the time of PM Rajiv Gandhi, we had Indian support very swiftly and order was restored. India has been our closest ally and partner. India has always supported Maldives in times of need. Even during our time, the MDP government, we had a wonderful, great relationship with India. India’s support for our developments as a partner was immense. Even today, with the recent visit of the President of the Maldives, I think, things are settling and then we will be working together.

Sidhant Sibal: And India has been the first responder...

Faisal Naseem: Yes, during 1988 we had this coup attempt, India was there. Swift action was taken by the Indian government. When we had a water crisis in Male, India responded very swiftly. During the pandemic, everybody had problems, but even at that difficult time, India gave special thought. They provided us with vaccines and also opened its doors for Maldivians to travel to India for further medical care. So today we see that India is very close, very close to the country as a partner. If you see the developments taking place in the Maldives, like airports, housing and other projects, like high impact projects within the islands for its people, it's India. So we have the India first policy in the Maldives. Relationship has been very good, and will last for the betterment of the 2 people.

Sidhant Sibal: We saw the last election, where there was the ‘India out’ campaign by the government which is in power, the government has distanced itself so far from that, and the relationship looks good now. But do you think that so called campaign is part of politics?

Faisal Naseem: You can see that the government is now coming very close to India and working with India. So I only see that it is just during a very heated campaign. So sometimes people use different techniques. Misinformation is also spread, sometimes for personal gain. So today I see that it is just the other way around. This government is working with the Indian government today.

Sidhant Sibal: Concern over radicalization, that has been a big concern in the region.

Faisal Naseem: Well we have worked together with all different groups and different associations and the government is very much involved in this. We come to the table and tackle our own problems. So, I would say that we will work towards peace, and then we will have a peaceful country that everybody loves, prioritises.

Sidhant Sibal: How are you making sure that this region is not facing any challenges like illegal fishing, like the presence of pirates as well? So how are you collaborating with the countries of the region?