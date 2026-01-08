/India faces tariff trouble again? Bipartisan Russia bill greenlit by Trump threatens 500% tariff

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (Jan 7) said Trump has greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions and a vote on the same will take place as soon as next week. The sanctions aim at crippling Moscow economically so that it comes to the negotiating table and end the war against Ukraine that it started in 2022.

"After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others," said Graham in a post on X.

India, China to face brunt?

"This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," he further added.

The sanctions will allow imposition of tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries like India, China and Brazil that purchase Russian oil, gas and uranium among other exports.

"This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine," said Graham.

"This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine," he added.