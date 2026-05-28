/India extends Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijan as relations thaw

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has sent congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the eve of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, in a message that signals a quiet but significant warming in bilateral ties strained in past few years.

In the letter, released by Azerbaijani state media on Wednesday, President Murmu extended greetings on behalf of the Indian government and people.

“India and Azerbaijan share historical and cultural ties. There is good potential for further enhancing our economic and commercial linkages along with people-to-people contact,” she wrote. She also conveyed best wishes for President Aliyev’s health and for the “progress and prosperity” of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan marks its national day on 28 May, commemorating the establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established in 1918.

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The ceremonial message arrives at a delicate moment of recalibration. Relations between New Delhi and Baku deteriorated sharply over last few years as Pakistan, Azerbaijan ties firmed up. A turning point came in early April this year when India’s Secretary (West),Sibi George, travelled to Baku for the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations, the first senior dialogue in several years.

The talks, co-chaired with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, focused on practical cooperation in energy, trade, connectivity via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), technology, pharmaceuticals and counter-terrorism.

Both sides acknowledged past differences but agreed to focus on shared interests. India is keen to diversify energy routes and strengthen its footprint in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan, with its oil and gas wealth and strategic location, sees value in access to India’s vast market and expertise.