/In Pics | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie aboard submarine INS Vaghsheer

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 16:08 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 16:08 IST

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie aboard the indigenous submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base, becoming only the second Indian President to do so after APJ Abdul Kalam. She was accompanied by Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.

President Murmu undertakes sortie in INS Vaghsheer
1 / 5
(Photograph: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (Dec 28) undertook a sortie aboard the Indian Navy’s indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka.

Second President to sortie in submarine
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

She is the second president of India to undertake a submarine sortie. The first Indian president to experience a submarine sortie was APJ Abdul Kalam, who boarded a naval submarine in February 2006 in Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by Naval chief
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

“Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” the president’s office said in a statement.

First Indian President to sortie in fighter jets
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Murmu is also the first Indian President to have undertaken a sortie in two Indian Air Force fighter jets. She boarded a Rafale earlier this year on October 29 and took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.

Security measures
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Ahead of the president’s visit, local authorities implemented strict measures to ensure tight security in the region, halting fishing activities along an 18 kms stretch of the coastline from Karwar to Majali.

