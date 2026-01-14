/In US custody, Maduro’s X account restored, 'missing' poster shared - Is he using social media from prison

The US social media platform X became accessible again on Tuesday (Jan 13), in Venezuela, days after US bombed the country and captured its president Nicholas Maduro. Soon after it was restored, a post featuring a graphic styled poster as missing persons was shared on his X profile. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as Maduro’s vice president, also shared an update on her profile.

“We resume contact through this channel. Venezuela remains standing, with strength and historical awareness. Let us stay united, moving towards economic stability, social justice and the welfare state we deserve to aspire to,” Rodriguez said. Maduro posted a graphic styled picture of himself and wife Cilia Flores in a missing persons poster, marking 11 days since his January 3 capture by US forces in Caracas. It also had a hashtag demanding their return.

What happened in Venezuela?

As the year 2026 began, Trump ordered the US military to launch Operation Absolute Resolve. It was a direct US intervention in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicholas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their compound in Caracas. Maduro and Flores were flown to New York City and charged with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court. Trump declared that he will ‘run’ Venezuela. Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's acting president. While she denounced the capture of Maduro, her government has since begun releasing some political prisoners as a gesture toward “consolidating peace.” The new leadership also launched talks with the United States on restoring diplomatic ties. Officials said US diplomats were in Caracas to discuss reopening the US embassy.