In three years, billionaire Elon Musk looks to take Twitter to public markets again, says report

In just three years of buying Twitter Inc, Elon Musk looks to take the social microblogging site public again, a report said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

There are plans to go for a public offering to return Twitter to the public markets, billionaire Musk has told potential investors, as per Wall Street Journal report.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said on Tuesday that casual users will always be free, but commercial and government users may be charged a small fee.

This comes as the billionaire entrepreneur aims to expand Twitter Inc's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Since last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a slew of modifications to Twitter.

Musk said he intended to improve the platform with new features, such as making the algorithms open source to build confidence, combating spam bots, and authenticating all humans, after adding the company to his basket recently.

Musk said at the Met Gala in New York on Monday that he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted, and that the company's software will be open to criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)