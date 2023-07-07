In Prague, Zelensky says Kyiv needs 'honesty' in ties with NATO

Ahead of the crucial NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a visit to the Czech Republic, expressed the need for "honesty" in the country's relationship with NATO. Zelensky, accompanied by Czech President Petr Pavel, said, "We need honesty in our ties" and underscored the importance of demonstrating the courage and strength of the alliance.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine's counteroffensive is not progressing rapidly. However, he continued by saying that despite that, Ukrainian troops are making advancements and not retreating like the Russians.

He said, "We have the momentum," and added, "Either way, we are moving forward, not falling back as the Russians do."

The Ukrainian president was warmly welcomed by Czech President Pavel at Prague Castle. Discussions between the two leaders included Czech support for Ukraine's counter-offensive and Kyiv's aspirations to join the transatlantic alliance.

Pavel acknowledged Ukraine's fight for freedom and the right to choose its own path, highlighting his nation's similar struggle not long ago.

He stressed the importance of upholding shared values and expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian people's bravery in defending their freedom.

"It is inconceivable that Russia should win this war, for that would be a defeat of the values that we share," Pavel said. Czech support for Ukraine’s NATO membership While acknowledging that Ukraine might not receive an invitation to join NATO at the Vilnius summit, Pavel assured clear support for Ukraine's goal.

He expressed hope that accession talks would commence by the end of the year, enabling Ukraine to join the alliance after the conflict ends.

Pavel also highlighted the growing cooperation between the Czech Republic and Ukraine, emphasising opportunities for Czech companies in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

Zelensky thanked the Czech president, government, and people for their support, both material and moral, and for accepting a significant number of Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky also cautioned against Russian disinformation and propaganda, underscoring the importance of countering such efforts.

President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the speakers of both houses of Parliament in the Czech Republic.