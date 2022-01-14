In one of the priciest real estate sales, New York apartment sells for $190 million

American billionaire Daniel Och recently sold his four-bedroom penthouse apartment overlooking Central Park for $190 million. This is being termed as one of the most expensive sales in New York real estate history.

According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, Och purchased the house two years ago for half the price at $93 million. When he purchased the penthouse in 2019, he had changed his state of residence to Florida. This was done for tax reasons.

However, he planned to use the New York apartment as his "pied-a-terre."

According to WSJ, he still owns another luxury apartment around the corner, which he listed for $57.5 million in 2019. However, it was removed from the listing five months ago.

WSJ states that the recent purchase has been made by an anonymous buyer.

Och has a net worth of around $4.1 billion. He is the founder of New York-based investment firm Och-Ziff Capital Management. The firm changed its name in September 2019 to Sculptor.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Och has been involved in bribery scandals that authorised two corrupt transactions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(With inputs from agencies)