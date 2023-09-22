In another gaffe, Biden praises 'Black Caucus’ while speaking to 'Hispanic Caucus'

United States President Joe Biden made another gaffe on Thursday (September 21) when he expressed his admiration for the “Congressional Black Caucus” while addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, leaving the listeners puzzled.

The mistake was made by the US president while delivering a speech at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Gala in Washington.



80-year-old Biden appreciated gala award recipient Sister Norma Pimental, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley just before making the mistake.

"I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” said the president. “They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect'," he added.

"The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,” he stated, without stopping to correct himself. The latest verbal mistake was made by Biden a week after he was ripped for inferring that Hispanic and African American workers don’t have “high school diplomas.”

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he stated, during an event at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland held last week.

The Russian naval headquarters which was hit in the Ukrainian missile attack caught fire, confirmed the senior regional official.

"Work continues to extinguish the fire at the fleet headquarters. Please remain calm. The situation is under control of the emergency services," said the region's governor Mikhail Razvozhayev on social media.

The governor of the annexed peninsula Sergei Aksyonov further added that another cruise missile was downed by Russian air defence systems over the peninsula.

Biden repeats himself, word by word

In another incident which raised concerns about his age, President Biden repeated the same statements while speaking about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and the decision he took to run for the position of president in 2020, almost word-by-word.

While speaking at a gathering hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, remembered how he was enjoying retirement after two terms as the vice president of Barack Obama when “along came, in August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia".

WATCH | US: Donald Trump-Joe Biden rivalry intensifies

"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ‘30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed," Biden said.

As per an official White House transcript, Biden added that, “The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, ‘What do you think would happen?’ He was the sitting president. And he said, ‘I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.’ And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again.”

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.