Imran Khan likely to be relocated from Adiala jail amid 'constant protest demonstrations' — Report

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan may soon be moved out of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail as ongoing demonstrations by his supporters continue to create pressure on local authorities, an official was quoted as saying on Wednesday (December 10). According to a senior Punjab government representative who spoke to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the provincial administration, after consultations with the federal government, is nearing a decision on Khan’s possible relocation.

He said that the Punjab government is actively evaluating alternate detention facilities, with district jail Attock emerging as a strong possibility, due to the persistent gatherings outside Adiala. Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information, Ikhtiyar Wali, told reporters that the constant protests had disrupted the routine lives of residents near the prison, prompting authorities to weigh transferring the PTI founder. He alleged that certain PTI figures were intentionally attempting to create disorder under the pretext of public demonstrations.

Tensions flared on Tuesday (December 9) after prison officials declined to allow Khan’s sisters and legal team to visit him. Following the refusal, his family members and supporters began protesting, leading Punjab Police to deploy water cannons and impound several vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday. The area was eventually cleared. The PTI condemned the police’s actions, claiming that despite court directives, Khan’s relatives were unlawfully barred from meeting him. The party criticised the use of water cannons, particularly against women amid winter temperatures, as “cruel” and accused authorities of denying Khan his fundamental rights as an inmate.

Imran Khan’s sister, PTI leaders protest outside Adiala Jail