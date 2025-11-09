Google Preferred
Imran Khan diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion, can lose eyesight if not treated

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 24:53 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 24:53 IST
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces serious eye damage in jail, with his party warning of permanent vision loss as he remains in solitary confinement without adequate medical access.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving a jail term, is facing severe eye damage. Despite his health concerns, the former PM was denied proper access to medical treatment while in solitary confinement, officials from his political party said. The 73-year-old is Pakistan’s most high-profile political prisoner. He has been in jail since August 2023.

As per a statement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), concerns around Khan's health are growing after reports that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein in his right eye, known as a central retinal vein occlusion, if the condition is not treated, it can cause permanent damage to eyesight.

“According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight,” the PTI said.

Gohar Ali Khan, a barrister and PTI chair, said the party had significant concerns about Khan’s health and his condition in prison.

“Despite the court orders, we could not meet Khan,” he said. “He is incommunicado and in solitary confinement, which is against his fundamental rights. After the reports on Khan’s health, we and his physicians should be given immediate access.”

