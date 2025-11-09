/Imran Khan diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion, can lose eyesight if not treated

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving a jail term, is facing severe eye damage. Despite his health concerns, the former PM was denied proper access to medical treatment while in solitary confinement, officials from his political party said. The 73-year-old is Pakistan’s most high-profile political prisoner. He has been in jail since August 2023.

As per a statement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), concerns around Khan's health are growing after reports that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein in his right eye, known as a central retinal vein occlusion, if the condition is not treated, it can cause permanent damage to eyesight.

“According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight,” the PTI said.

Gohar Ali Khan, a barrister and PTI chair, said the party had significant concerns about Khan’s health and his condition in prison.