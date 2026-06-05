/‘Immensely proud’: King Charles III hails new Gurkha Artillery regiment

Britain’s King Charles III on Thursday (Jun 4) praised the “determination and commitment” of soldiers in the newly formed King’s Gurkha Artillery unit during a special formation parade at Larkhill Barracks in Wiltshire. The event marked a significant milestone in the long-standing military relationship between the United Kingdom and Nepal, celebrating the creation of the first dedicated Gurkha Artillery Unit in the British Army.

The King was welcomed with a traditional 21-gun salute and presented with a large garland, a customary symbol of respect in Nepali culture. During the ceremony, the monarch reviewed the troops, met military personnel and their families, and posed for an official photograph with the soldiers.

Addressing the unit, the King expressed his pride in the Gurkha soldiers and thanked them for their commitment as they embark on a new chapter in their military service. He said the formation of the King’s Gurkha Artillery reflects the enduring and deeply valued bond between the UK and Nepal and expands opportunities for Gurkha soldiers to serve across a wider range of roles within the British Army.

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The parade, which celebrated the formation of the first Gurkha Artillery Unit, showed the “enduring and deeply valued relationship between the United Kingdom and Nepal,” the King said.

“I am immensely proud to see you on parade today,” he added.

“I can only offer you all my sincere thanks for your determination and commitment in stepping forward at the beginning of this important new chapter,” the King told the soldiers.

The unit was formally established last year in April. Over the next three years, around 400 Gurkha personnel are expected to join the unit to serve “across the full spectrum of capability within the British Army”. The formation builds upon a long history of Gurkha involvement in artillery service. Gurkhas served in the Bombay Artillery before the First World War, while approximately 85 Gurkha soldiers worked as gunners during the Second World War.