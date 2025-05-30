/If we abandon Gaza...': Macron's remark draws Israeli ire, Israel says 'Hamas praises him you know why'

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed Israel over the war with Hamas in Gaza, amid an escalating war of words between Jerusalem and Paris. Speaking at a summit in Singapore on Friday (May 30), President Emmanuel Macron said European countries should 'harden' their position on Israel, and that recognizing a Palestinian state, with some conditions, was 'a moral duty.'

“If we abandon Gaza, if we consider there is a free pass for Israel, even if we do condemn the terrorist attacks, we will kill our credibility…And this is why we do reject double standard," Macron said.

This comes after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared his government’s intention to build a “Jewish Israeli state” in the occupied West Bank.

“This is a decisive response to the terrorist organisations that are trying to harm and weaken our hold on this land – and it is also a clear message to (French President Emmanuel) Macron and his associates: they will recognise a Palestinian state on paper – but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground,” Katz said in a statement, as per AFP.

The French leader also said Europe and the United States were unable to solve crises around the world, including in Gaza and Ukraine.

"I think the credibility of both the US and the Europeans to pretend to fix the crises in these regions is very low," Macron told the Shangri-la Dialogue at the end of his Southeast Asian tour.

Israel's response to Macron

In response, Israel's foreign ministry, said in a statement, "There is no humanitarian blockade. That is a blatant lie," defending its efforts to allow aid to enter the enclave. "But instead of applying pressure on the jihadist terrorists, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. No doubt its national day will be October 7," it added. Last week, Israel partially lifted a more than two-month blockade on supplies entering Gaza.

“It is against Israel — under attack on multiple fronts in an attempt to destroy it — that Macron seeks to impose sanctions…“Hamas, for its part, has already praised Macron’s statements. Hamas knows why,” added the Foreign Ministry.



