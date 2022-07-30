If China invades Taiwan, Switzerland to impose sanctions similar to European Union

In a newspaper interview, the head of the Swiss organisation that executes economic sanctions stated that she anticipates the impartial nation will enact any severe measures the European Union launches against China in the event that it invades Taiwan. China has increased its military presence in the region of Taiwan in an effort to exert pressure on the democratically elected administration there to recognise Chinese sovereignty.

The government of Taiwan claims that only the 23 million residents of the island can decide its future and that, despite its desire for peace, it will defend itself if attacked. Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), responded, "I strongly believe that we would adopt such sanctions," in response to a question from the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

Ineichen-Fleisch defended Switzerland's track record of supporting EU sanctions against Russian individuals and businesses in response to Moscow's "special military operation" invasion of Ukraine in February. There is increasing pressure on Switzerland, a favourite vacation spot of Moscow's elite and a repository of Russian riches, to more rapidly locate and seize the assets of hundreds of Russians who have been subjected to sanctions.

Ineichen-Fleisch stated that as of this month, Switzerland had frozen 15 properties and 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.04 billion) worth of Russian financial assets.

