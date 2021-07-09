'I do not trust the Taliban': Biden declares August 31 as final date to end US military mission in Afghanistan

As majority of US troops pulled out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31.

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," the US president said in a speech.

President Biden had earlier set September 11 as the final date for the pullback of US troops from Afghanistan. US troops last week had handed over the Bagram airbase to Afghan security officials.

Watch:

"US support for Afghan people will endure," the US president said, adding,"US achieved goals in Afghanistan of degrading Al-Qaeda and prevent more attacks on the United States."

"I do not trust the Taliban," Biden told reporters, adding, "but I trust the capacity of the Afghan military."

UK PM Boris Johnson had said earlier on Thursday that all British troops assigned to NATO's mission in Afghanistan are returning home.

Britain's chief of the defence staff had said that it is "plausible" that Afghanistan could collapse without the presence of international forces.

"If that were to happen, I guess the Taliban would control part of the country. But, of course, they would not control all of the country," the defence chief said.

President Biden said the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan "is not inevitable". The US president added that Afghan military translators have a "home" in the US.

US and British troops were deployed in Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 terror attacks in New York and Washington. NATO had earlier announced its troops will withdraw in coordination with US forces deployed in the area.

The US president's statement comes even as the Taliban makes massive inroads in Afghanistan's northern areas. Afghan security forces on Thursday claimed they had inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban during their offensive in Laghman province.

Earlier, Russian President Putin had assured the Tajikistan President of all help as Afghan troops reportedly poured into the country as the Taliban made rapid headway along the border areas.

(With inputs from Agencies)