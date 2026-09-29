/Hurricane Polo makes landfall in Mexico as a strong Category 3 storm

Hurricane Polo made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, late Monday, unleashing life-threatening winds and dangerous flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. It hit as a powerful Category 3 storm and is expected to retain the same intensity as it crosses the state of Baja California Sur. The storm is predicted to bring 6 to 12 inches of rainfall to parts of the Mexican state. It is carrying sustained winds of 110 mph and a minimum central pressure of 965mb.

After crossing the Baja Peninsula, it will make a second landfall in Sonora. It is forecast to bring up to 8 inches of rainfall in southern and central portions of this region of Mexico. The moisture it picked up will also bring heavy rains into the southern United States.

The hurricane was in the news not only for being the first storm in the Pacific of the 2026 season, but for being one of the quickest storms to strengthen in the western region of the ocean. Even before it touched land, Polo brought high tides and flooding to some coastal areas. Authorities had told people to seek shelter as the storm approached the Mexican state. Polo's strength could also spawn swells on the beaches of Southern California.

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Polo turned into a dangerous Category 5 storm overnight

Hurricane Polo formed on September 21 and exploded into an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm in less than 24 hours. It packed maximum sustained winds of 265 kmph and was earlier expected to move past Mexico's southwestern coast as a Category 5 storm. Satellite images showed that the storm was nearly stationary, with strong lightning seen at its eye. The storm's exact path remained uncertain initially, with forecasts stating it could either loop around or travel across northwestern Mexico.