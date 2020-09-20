Hundreds pose nude wearing only masks in London. All in the name of art

Hundreds of volunteers posed naked in a park in London -- all for an art installation.

The installation was the first major participatory work of art since the United Kingdom went into coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

At least 220 volunteers, wearing nothing but a white face mask, gathered at Alexandra Palace to take part in the Everyone Together art installation organised by Spencer Tunick.

Tunick is anyway known for bringing hundreds of people together to pose for striking mass nude photographs. But since this time, the world is hit by the tragedy called coronavirus, he positioned volunteers at least one metre apart according to social distancing guidelines.

Also, volunteers were screened and temperature-checked before the installation began in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This year, Tunick used video conferencing technology to take images of mask-wearing participants -- capturing his nude installations via collage style screenshots during lockdown.

Tunick's London installation was designed to celebrate "participation and freedom."

His naked art has previously been used as a form of protest. Till date, Tunick has photographed a reported 18,000 naked participants in different protests and rallies.