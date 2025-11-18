Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /How will Taiwan deal with a Chinese invasion? Here's the plan

How will Taiwan deal with a Chinese invasion? Here's the plan

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 20:25 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 20:25 IST
How will Taiwan deal with a Chinese invasion? Here's the plan

Image for representation only Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday (Nov 18) that the government will start sending a booklet to its citizens from this week, which will have all the details about the process.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic drama between Japan and China over Taiwan, the island nation has come up with a plan to deal with emergencies like natural disasters and a Chinese invasion. Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday (Nov 18) that the government will start sending a booklet to its citizens from this week, which will have all the details about the process.

The booklet was unveiled in September only, and the ministry said the distribution will begin this week and end by January next year. As per CNN, the booklet will include guidelines on what supplies to stockpile in households and put in go-bags, and instructions on what to do when encountering enemy soldiers.

The booklet said that during a military invasion, “any claims that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Given natural disasters such as typhoons and the military threat from China, we want our people to understand that the more prepared we are, the safer we will be," director of the Taiwanese military’s All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency Shen Wei-chih said in a press briefing.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics