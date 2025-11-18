/How will Taiwan deal with a Chinese invasion? Here's the plan

Amid the ongoing diplomatic drama between Japan and China over Taiwan, the island nation has come up with a plan to deal with emergencies like natural disasters and a Chinese invasion. Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday (Nov 18) that the government will start sending a booklet to its citizens from this week, which will have all the details about the process.

The booklet was unveiled in September only, and the ministry said the distribution will begin this week and end by January next year. As per CNN, the booklet will include guidelines on what supplies to stockpile in households and put in go-bags, and instructions on what to do when encountering enemy soldiers.

The booklet said that during a military invasion, “any claims that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false."

