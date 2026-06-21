/How two B-52 bombers were pulled out of a desert graveyard and both flew again

At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, there is a facility known officially as the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group — and known to everyone else as the Boneyard. It is the largest aircraft storage and disposal site in the world: more than 4,000 retired military aircraft sitting in neat rows across 2,600 acres of desert, preserved by the arid climate, waiting to be cannibalised for parts or cut up for scrap. For most aircraft sent to the Boneyard, arrival is a one-way trip. For two B-52s, it was not.

Ghost Rider Comes Back

In 2015, the US Air Force pulled B-52H serial number 61-1007, nicknamed Ghost Rider, out of long-term storage at Davis-Monthan. The aircraft had been sitting in the desert since 2008, exposed to sun, dust, and temperature extremes for seven years. Regenerating a stored bomber is not a simple process: systems have to be tested, wiring checked, engines inspected, and hydraulics verified after years of inactivity. When Ghost Rider was finally cleared for its resurrection flight, the crew made a notable decision: the entire flight was conducted with the landing gear locked in the down position. At a speed of only 288 miles per hour and a maximum altitude of 23,000 feet, the crew flew the bomber to a maintenance facility without ever retracting the gear, because after seven years in the Arizona desert, they did not trust the landing gear mechanism to work correctly. Ghost Rider was subsequently fully restored and returned to active duty.

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Wise Guy Follows

Four years later, in 2019, a second B-52H, nicknamed Wise Guy was pulled from the Boneyard and returned to service. Wise Guy had also been in storage at Davis-Monthan since 2008. Like Ghost Rider, it underwent an extensive regeneration process before being flown to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma for full depot-level maintenance. By 2021, both Ghost Rider and Wise Guy, the only two B-52 bombers ever resurrected from the Boneyard, were undergoing scheduled maintenance at Tinker simultaneously, side by side in the same facility.

Why The Air Force Went Grave Digging

The decision to resurrect mothballed bombers rather than build new ones speaks directly to the B-52's unusual position in the US military. The Air Force operates 76 B-52H aircraft. The last one was built in 1962. There is no production line to build more. If an active-duty B-52 is lost to an accident or becomes too expensive to maintain, the only replacements available are the ones sitting in the desert. Ghost Rider and Wise Guy were brought back because the Air Force needed to maintain its fleet size and determined that restoring a stored aircraft, even one that had sat in the sun for nearly a decade, was more practical than any alternative.

Still Flying, Still Fighting