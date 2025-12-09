/How a 911 call from McDonald’s led to arrest of Luigi Mangione, shooter accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO

A year ago today, the manager of a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, found herself on the phone with 911, albeit somewhat reluctantly, after a concerned customer raised an alarm. The customer had been suspicious of a man sitting alone in the back of the restaurant, thinking he resembled the shooter responsible for a recent CEO murder in New York City. The manager explained to the 911 operator, “It’s not really an emergency,” but went on to describe the man wearing a black jacket, a tan beanie, and a medical mask.

“OK,” the operator responded, unsure of the situation but sending officers nonetheless. As it turned out, the man was none other than Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the high-profile shooting of Brian Thompson, a healthcare CEO. Mangione’s arrest in Altoona on December 9, 2024, followed a five-day manhunt. The details surrounding his capture, including McDonald’s surveillance footage and bodycam videos from the responding officers, were later revealed in court, shedding light on how a fast-food restaurant turned into the center of a national case.

A skeptical response from police

The call about a suspicious customer caught the attention of Altoona Police Officer Joseph Detwiler, who, along with rookie officer Tyler Frye, was dispatched to the scene. Detwiler was initially unimpressed with the tip. “I didn’t think it was going to be him,” he said later in court. They didn’t rush to the scene, even driving without sirens, and were not sure what to expect. When they arrived at the McDonald’s at 9:29 am, they approached a man sitting alone, eating a meal and wearing the same description provided by the manager. Officer Detwiler asked him to pull down his mask, and immediately recognized him as the suspect from news reports about the shooting.

“You seem a little nervous right now,” Detwiler said, prompting the man, who had initially identified himself as "Mark Rosario," to remain silent during questioning. The officers ran the ID provided and confirmed it belonged to a man from New Jersey.

A conversation over breakfast

Despite Detwiler's certainty, the police remained cautious, continuing the questioning. At one point, the officers casually discussed food while Mangione quietly ate his hash brown, hoping to keep the situation normal. Detwiler even commented on the breakfast sandwich Mangione was eating, calling it his favorite. While the officers waited for confirmation, the sound of Christmas carols filled the air, including “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” as Detwiler made small talk to buy time before backup arrived. Mangione, however, remained mostly silent as he finished his meal.

Confirming the identity

Around 9:41 am, Officer Tom Hanelly arrived and took charge. Detwiler, now confident that Mangione was the murder suspect, moved to a more direct approach, asking the man again about his whereabouts. When Mangione finally admitted his true identity, he hesitated before saying, “Luigi Mangione.” At this point, the officers knew they had their suspect, but they still had to gather more information. Mangione was read his Miranda rights, which he acknowledged. Still, when offered a chance to speak further, Mangione declined.

The arrest

Soon after, other officers began searching Mangione’s belongings. A 3D-printed gun was discovered in his backpack, reportedly matching the firearm used in the Manhattan shooting. As officers continued their investigation, Mangione’s casual demeanor seemed to stand in contrast to the gravity of the situation.

The arrest was finalized as the Christmas music continued to play in the background. At 10:00 am, Mangione, now in handcuffs, was escorted out of the McDonald’s while “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” echoed through the restaurant.