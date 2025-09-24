/Houthi drone attack hits Israel's Eilat city; at least 20 people injured

A drone launched from Yemen struck the Israeli city of Eilat in the southern part of the country on Wednesday (September 24), leaving at least 20 people wounded, two seriously. The nature of the injuries—whether caused by the drone itself or by interception efforts—remains unclear. The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have previously targeted Israel with drone and missile strikes, citing their support for Palestinians in Gaza. Most of these attacks have been intercepted or resulted in minimal damage, with no casualties.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they had attempted to intercept the missile, and emergency rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene. The Magen David Adom rescue service reported evacuating the injured to a nearby hospital, with two victims suffering significant shrapnel wounds. "IDF troops, alongside the Israel Police, were dispatched to the area of Eilat after receiving a report of a UAV attack," the IDF said in a statement.

In response to the earlier Houthi attacks, Israel has carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Yemen. The Israeli Defense Forces' statement also confirmed that both military and police personnel were sent to Eilat following the attack, and a helicopter was called in to assist with evacuations. The military advised residents to seek shelter for ten minutes upon receiving an alert.