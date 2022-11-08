Hours after appealing to vote 'Republican' in midterm, Elon Musk releases a clarification

Hours after appealing American voters to vote 'Republican Congress' in midterm elections due today (Tuesday), Twitter boss Elon Musk has released a clarification.

"To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year," tweeted Musk before adding, "And I’m open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future."

To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022 ×

Musk was attempting to counterbalance after his earlier statement about preferring Republicans in the polls created a furore.

As reported by WION, the tweet by the billionaire, addressed to 'independent-minded voters' fell just short of an explicit endorsement to the Republican Party.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," said Musk in his tweet.

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022 ×

Read more: US midterms: Twitter boss Elon Musk asks Americans to vote for 'Republican Congress'

Musk shortly followed up the tweet above with another one attempting to explain his logic and stressing that he was speaking to 'independent voters'.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!" he said in the follow-up tweet.

WATCH | US Midterm Elections: The final countdown begins

The US midterm election is crucial for both parties. With the opinion polls suggesting that Republicans hold the edge over Democrats in both Senate and House, an explicit endorsement from Musk can further change the tide.

The liberal faction of Twitter, which has been up in arms ever since Musk took over Twitter has been accusing the billionaire of turning the microblogging platform into his propaganda machine.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: