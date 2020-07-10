Hong Kong to close schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

With a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Hong Kong officials have asked the schools to suspend school and shift to online classes.

As the city reported 42 new cases on Thursday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau on Friday announced that all schools should be closed from Monday, and the classes should be shifted back to online teaching.

Out of the 42 new cases, 34 were locally transmitted.

The Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said the decision was taken after it was observed that some of the recent cases were of students and parents.

Schools all over the city had been closed since February. However, some schools had now started reopening. Many international schools are already on summer break.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now increased to 1,366, including seven people who lost their lives to the novel virus.

The city has been observing protests against the new infamous security law implemented on the city by China, which has been criticised for suppressing democratic voices. The protests, too, may have added to the spread of the infection, some believe.