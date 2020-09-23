Hong Kong: Carrie Lam refuses to help 12 protesters arrested in China

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's has weighed in favoured of detained Hong Kong nationals being tried in mainland China. Saying that they had "committed a crime in another jurisdiction" she said that they needed to face legal liabilities.

These 12 individuals were arrested by Chinese coast guard on August 23. These 12 persons were travelling in a boat that was bound for Taiwan. They were arrested after their boat entered Chinese waters. Carrie Lam's stand has meant a refusal to help these Hong Kong nationals.

"Isn't it reasonable and fair that these twelve people should first face their legal liabilities in that other jurisdiction according to the law, and thereafter of course we will arrange for them to come back to face consequences," Lam said at a weekly news conference.

Lam assured that the Hong Kong government would provide "assistance" to the detainees, but said the mainland authorities' ruling must be respected.

All 12 were suspected of committing crimes in Hong Kong related to anti-government protests that erupted last year. Ten had been charged, released on bail and not allowed to leave the former British colony, and all are now being detained in neighbouring Shenzhen.

