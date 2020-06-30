Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law quit democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Agnes Chow withdraw from pro-democracy Demosisto group after the national security law was passed by Chinese legislators uninamously on Tuesday.

They made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning, around two hours after China’s top legislative body passed a law that is set to criminalise secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong.

Wong has said he will be a “prime target” of Beijing’s national security law, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony.

I hereby declare withdrawing from Demosisto...



If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom. — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 30, 2020

Demosisto was founded in 2016 as a political platform and sought to field candidates for legislative elections. However, its candidates were repeatedly barred from standing for election with authorities citing their stance on “self-determination” for the city.