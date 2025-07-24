/Hindu Temple in Australia's Melbourne defaced in racist attack with graffiti, probe underway

In the latest incident of racism in Australia, a Hindu temple in Boronia, Melbourne was defaced with racist graffiti igniting condemnation from various corners. Miscreants sprayed the wall of Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive with red paint and wrote hateful slurs demanding, "Go Home Brown C**t".

The incident at the Swaminarayan Temple reportedly happened on July 21, when two Asian-run restaurants near the temple were also defaced with same message written on the walls, according to the local media house The Australia Today.

Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia issued a statement in this regard saying, "Seeing it (temple) vandalised with hateful words was heartbreaking for volunteers and worshippers alike."

"Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity...It's where we come together to celebrate our faith and heritage," Bhagwat further said.

The Victoria police which is investigating the case has said that prima facie all four incidents look interlinked. It also condemned the act and said, "There is absolutely no place at all in our society for hate-based and racist behaviour."

Meanwhile, Jacinta Allan, premier of Victoria' condemning the incident said the Minister for Multicultural Affairs will visit the Shree Swaminarayan Temple to take stock of the matter and talk to the community and offer any support if required.

"No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you've shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity. As Premier, I want you to know how much your contribution, your culture, and your faith mean to me, and to the future we're building together in this state," said Allan in response to the temple being defaced.