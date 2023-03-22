Here are some safety measures you should take when earthquake strikes

On Tuesday night, people in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan were hit with fresh fears as a massive earthquake struck the Indian subcontinent. This comes as the memories of the Turkey-Syria quake are still fresh. As per reports, the quake was felt in other countries including, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. According to officials, a strong 6.5 magnitude quake hit Pakistan and Afghanistan, which killed nine, 44 injured and four killed, 50 injured respectively.

In India, people in the Delhi-NCR region rushed out of their homes as the earthquake hit. Several images and videos were circulated on social media showing people standing on roads scared.

It's impossible for us to predict when an earthquake will strike. However, if you take steps advised by USGS during an earthquake they will help you to stay safe. Take a look!

Take responsibility for your own safety first as in some situations, the first response might be delayed.

If you're INDOOR:

First, stay there and get under a desk or table and cover your head and neck with one arm or hand, and use the other to hang or hold on. However, If no shelter is available, move into a hallway or against an inside wall.

If you use a wheelchair or walker, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture appliances.

If you're in the KITCHEN: Get out immediately as it can turn out to be a dangerous place and things can fall on you easily.

Don't run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking as you might hurt yourself.

If you're OUTDOOR:

Get into the open but away from buildings, power lines or anything else that might fall on you.

If you're DRIVING:

Stop your vehicle but be careful. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible, but DO NOT stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, near light posts, power lines, or signs. STAY INSIDE your car until the shaking stops.

If you're in a MOUNTAINOUS AREA: