Health warning over tick virus in UK. Here’s what we know so far

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that it has detected a tick virus in various areas of England, United Kingdom which can cause serious meningitis-like symptoms.

The agency said that testing needs to be changed in hospitals to prevent the tick virus from spreading. After the health agency raised the alarm, enhanced surveillance was carried out for the virus in Scotland and England, reported BBC.

The report said that the health officials are also checking if the virus is present in the people’s blood samples even though they have no symptoms in various parts of Yorkshire. The officials were able to confirm one such non-symptomatic case.

The UKHSA, in an official statement, said that three cases of confirmed or probable tick-borne encephalitis contracted in England were found since 2019, which included one detected in the Yorkshire area last year.

The virus was also detected in the Norfolk and Hampshire/Dorset areas. The officials have released the information about the virus now because the tick season is starting, said a health agency spokesperson, according to news agency Reuters.

UKHSA deputy director Meera Chand said, “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK. Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive.”

The tick virus is commonly found in many countries. Symptoms of asymptomatic infection and in a few cases severe infection in the central nervous system leading to neck stiffness, headache, reduced consciousness or confusion are seen in people who have contracted the tick virus.

The health agency of the UK said that the risk of the virus is low, however, early testing would be beneficial as the virus is present in some cases asymptomatically. People should check their bodies and clothes for ticks after coming from outdoors, advised the health agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

