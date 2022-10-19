'Have some decency': French oppn questions Macron's immigration policies over murder of 12-year-old girl

The recent murder of a 12-year girl has left France shocked. The gruesome murder has now given rise to criticism of the nation's immigration policies.

The child who has only been identified as 'Lola' was found raped and murdered, her brutalised body stuffed in a trunk. A 24-year-old woman with psychiatric issues who was later identified as an illegal immigrant was charged with the crime. On Tuesday French President Macron met with the victim's family and "offered his condolences".

AFP reports that some politicians in the opposition have already started using the murder to attack Macron's government and its immigration policies.

Reportedly, the suspect, an Algerian, was in France on a student visa, which had expired. She had been ordered to leave the country for overstaying the visa.

Speaking during a regular government questions session in the French Parliament, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said "too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport."

Also read | Shocking! 12-year-old girl found in box in Paris, woman charged with rape and murder

"You owe it to us to come up with urgent answers and uncompromising solutions to make sure the law is applied and respected in our country," Le Pen said to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who as per Reuters had admonished the far-right leader asking her to "show some decency."

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti too expressed his disappointment with Le Pen over her statement in the Parliament calling it "petty politics".

Also read | Man found guilty of killing California student Kristin Smart in 1996

"I'll speak as I find. Doing petty politics, using the coffin of a 12-year-old girl as a stepping stone, is shameful," he said adding that be it may that the suspect was ordered to leave France, it is not known whether her lawyer had appealed the order. He further said that in case an appeal had been filed, the suspect would've been in her right to stay in the country.

Addressing the chamber he accused Le Pen of taking advantage of circumstances. He said that "you're always there when tragedy strikes, you've been making hay out of it for years."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.