Shocking! 12-year-old girl found in box in Paris, woman charged with rape and murder

The brutal murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl shocked the French capital Paris. Her body was discovered on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building.

A source close to the case told the news agency AFP that Paris investigators on Monday (October 17) charged a woman suspected of raping and murdering the young girl named Lola.

A 24-year-old Algerian-born woman is the main suspect in the case. She was arrested by police earlier this Saturday. The woman is named in the press as Dahbia B.

Reports have stated that she is suffering from psychiatric disorders. She was questioned by the police earlier Monday alongside an older man suspected of sheltering her.

The AFP source also said that Dahbia B has been charged with the rape and murder of a minor aged under 15. She is also accused of torture and abuse and a judge has ordered to keep her in provisional custody.

What happened to Lola?

Lola's father raised dan alert when her daughter didn't return home in the afternoon from school. The investigation began after that and Lola's body was found inside the container.

Reports mentioned that her hands and feet were tied and her body was hidden by a covering of material.

The autopsy revealed that the young girl died due to "cardio-respiratory failure with signs of asphyxia and cervical compression" and reports mentioned that she had a gash on her neck. Other non-fatal wounds were found on her face and back.

The numbers 0 and 1 were written in red on the soles of each of her feet, which was quite strange.

What is the suspect say?

In a press release on Monday, the prosecutors said that the suspect made "varying statements, switching between admitting and denying the facts of the case."

However, she mentioned that she had brought the girl to her sister's apartment in the same building. She forced Lola to take a shower.

The prosecutors said that she then "committed harm of a sexual nature and other violent acts against (Lola) that caused her death, and hid her body in the trunk."

Prosecutors added: "Investigations are continuing to determine exactly what happened (and) to establish the criminal responsibility of the people involved."

