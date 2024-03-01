'Happy birthday in favourite language', BJP takes dig at MK Stalin over ISRO's China flag advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday (March 1) took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin by extending birthday wishes to him in Mandarin after an advertisement related to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) new launch complex prominently featuring a Chinese flag triggered controversy.

Tamil Nadu BJP took to its official social media handle and wrote, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, here's wishing our Honourable CM Thiru MK Stalin a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long and healthy life!"

This comes against the backdrop of a row that erupted after an advertisement in the newspaper, commissioned by Tamil Nadu's Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, showcased a rocket with featuring a Chinese flag on top. On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life! pic.twitter.com/2ZmPwzekF8 — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) March 1, 2024 ×

The advertisement appeared in all the leading dailies on Wednesday before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the spaceport.

'Small mistake,' says Tamil Nadu Minister

DMK leader Radhakrishnan on Thursday (Feb 29) termed the advertisement a gaffe by the designer.

He stressed that it was a mistake and that his party had no other intentions.

"A small mistake happened in the advertisement. We have no other intention. We have only love for India in our hearts," Radhakrishnan said, adding that it is DMK's stand that India should stay united.

He further stated that it was late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who voiced the demand for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam and CM Stalin and Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had urged the Centre to set up the launch complex in the state.

However, BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan demanded that Radhakrishnan apologise to the people for publishing that advertisement.

On the DMK's stand that the 'China' reference was a mistake, Murugan said, "It is our duty to put the Indian flag (in advertisement) and they (DMK) must apologise to the people. Only India's achievements have to be showcased. The country's achievements in space technology and the new ISRO complex in Tamil Nadu are the nation's pride."

PM Modi reacts

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The Indian prime minister, while addressing a rally on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, denounced the DMK for being "oblivious" to the nation's achievements in the field of space. DMK’s advertisement today is hilarious. They have insulted Indian science and the Indian space sector, for which they must apologise. pic.twitter.com/RwghHNji7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2024 ×

While addressing a BJP rally, PM Modi said, "Now they have crossed the limit. They have pasted the sticker of China to take credit for ISRO launchpad in Tamil Nadu. This is an insult to our space scientists, space sector, your tax money and you (the country)."

In a post on X, the PM had said: "DMK's advertisement today is hilarious. They have insulted Indian science and the Indian space sector, for which they must apologise."