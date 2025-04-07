Hamas on Monday (April 07) accused US President Donald Trump's administration of being complicit with Israel in what it claims is a cover-up of the killing of humanitarian workers in Gaza.

The group stated on Monday in response to comments by US National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes, who appeared to defend Israel’s actions and placed blame on Hamas for the deaths of Red Crescent workers.

Hamas strongly rejected Hughes's comments, calling them "nothing but lies, lacking any evidence." In a statement posted on Telegram, the group condemned the White House’s stance.

“The statements made by Brian Hughes, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, expressing President Trump's and his administration's understanding of the crime of executing the Red Crescent and Civil Defense crews in Rafah, represent a horrific example of unethical solidarity with the Nazis of our time, in their brutal war against innocent civilians and humanitarian organizations.”

“Hughes' accusations against Hamas for using ambulances are nothing but lies, lacking any evidence. The US administration, along with the war criminal Netanyahu's government, is spreading these falsehoods to justify their horrific and documented crime against paramedics and rescue workers,” the statement added.

Brian Hughes had earlier said that Hamas was responsible for the situation by allegedly using ambulances and civilians as shields.

“Hamas uses ambulances and more broadly human shields for terrorism. President Trump understands the impossible situation this tactic creates for Israel and holds Hamas entirely responsible,” Hughes said, according to Reuters.

What happened?

At least 15 paramedics and emergency responders were killed in March during Israel’s military operations in Rafah. Their bodies were later discovered in a shallow grave by officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Israel initially said the victims were suspected Hamas operatives. However, video footage reportedly retrieved from the phone of one of the victims has cast doubt on that claim. The Israeli military has since said it is investigating the incident.

The incident has drawn international concern as scrutiny intensifies over the conduct of the Israeli military in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)