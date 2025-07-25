/Hamas didn’t want to make Gaza ceasefire deal, I think they want to...', says Trump

US President Donald Trump, who is on his way to Scotland to inaugurate his family business’s new golf course in Aberdeenshire addressed the reporters. He said, “Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die. They're gonna have to finish the job. They're gonna have to fight and they're gonna have to clean it up. You're gonna have to get rid of it.”

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House a day after his Middle East peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the Trump administration had decided to bring its negotiating team home for consultations following Hamas' latest proposal.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is going to Scotland as his family business gets ready for the August 13 opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire that is advertised as “the greatest 36 holes in golf.” While in the United Kingdom, Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade, he has said a meeting which will occur at “probably one of my properties”.

Using this week’s presidential overseas trip— with its extensive entourage of aides, White House and support staff, Secret Service agents, and journalists — to assist in displaying Trump-brand golf resorts is an example of how the president has become more at ease mixing his governing agenda with selling his family business interests.