Hamas, on Tuesday (Mar 18), confirmed that the head of its government in the Gaza Strip, Essam al-Dalis, was among the officials killed in Israeli strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Advertisment

"These leaders, along with their families, were martyred after being directly targeted by the Zionist occupation forces' aircraft," said the Hamas statement.

It further said that interior ministry head Mahmud Abu Watfa and Bahjat Abu Sultan, director-general of the internal security service, were also killed in the strikes.

Dalis, a prominent Hamas member, was elected to the movement's Gaza leadership in March 2021. Just a few months later, in June 2021, he took on the significant role of heading the Government Administrative Committee of the Gaza Strip, effectively serving as the head of government.

Advertisment

Israel, in November 2023, claimed to have bombed a Hamas structure, where Dalis was present with other leaders who were killed.

'Working with mediators to curb aggression': Hamas official

A Hamas official told news agency AFP that the group was "working with mediators to curb the aggression" after Israel unleashed its deadliest strikes since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Advertisment

"Hamas adhered to the ceasefire agreement and implemented it precisely, but the Israeli occupation reneged on its commitment and reversed it by resuming aggression and war," the official said.

"Hamas and the resistance factions are in constant session to assess the situation and working with mediators to curb the aggression," he added.

Israel has also urged Gazans to evacuate areas near the border.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents "specifically in the neighbourhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khirbet Khuza'a, Abasan al-Kabira and Al-Jadida".

"These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones... For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Yunis," the post said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.