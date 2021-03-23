Gunman opens fire in grocery store in Colorado, at least 10 killed

WION Web Team
Colorado Published: Mar 23, 2021, 07.00 AM(IST)

Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi said the suspect has been taken into custody without specifying the motive for the shooting.

At least ten people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a US grocery store in the western state of Colorado.

×

Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi said the suspect has been taken into custody without specifying the motive for the shooting.

Bolder gunman

×

"We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," Yamaguchi said.

The shooting occurred at King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

Boulder police while issuing the alert had said the shooter was an "armed, dangerous individual".

Among the dead included police officer Eric Talley. 

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... officer Tally responded to the scene and was the first on the scene and he was fatally shot," police chief Maris Herold said.

Read in App