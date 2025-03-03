Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in a stabbing attack, on Monday (Mar 3), in the Israeli city of Haifa, said medics.

The police described the incident as a "terror attack" whose perpetrator was "neutralised".

This was the first fatal incident that took place in the country after a truce deal came into effect in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

The attack also comes as discussions between the warring sides stalled after completion of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Medical teams "have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals", Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It further stated that a man and woman, aged around 30, along with a 15-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Israeli police have not yet revealed details about the perpetrator in the attack.

The attack took place at a bus and train station in Haifa.

Netanyahu offers condolences to kin of deceased

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of the victim.

“We will continue to fight those who seek to take our lives everywhere — and we will defeat them,” he said in a statement.

He further wished speedy recovery to the ones who were injured in the attack.

Attacker shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and started stabbing people: Eyewitness

An eyewitness alleged that the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar” and began stabbing people, according to The Times Of Israel.

“He got off [the bus] at the Hamifratz station, shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and started stabbing people,” the unnamed witness told Walla news site. “Security guards shot him.”

According to Hebrew outlets, the attacker was a Druze citizen of Israel who also held German citizenship.

He apparently lived abroad for some time before he returned to Israel over a month ago.

(With inputs from agencies)