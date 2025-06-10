/Greta Thunberg, other detained activists from Gaza-bound aid boat arrive at Israeli airport for deportation

Israel on Tuesday (Jun 10) said that activists, including Greta Thunberg, from the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid boat that was intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday, have arrived at an airport for deportation.

“The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on social media.

The statement added that some of the passengers of the boat, the Madleen, are expected to leave within the next few hours.

“Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority, in accordance with Israeli law, to authorize their deportation,” the statement added. “Consuls from the passengers’ home countries met them at the airport.”

The Madleen set sail from Italy on June 1 to raise awareness about the food shortage in the Gaza Strip amid the war with Israel. The place has been called the “hungriest place on Earth” by the United Nations, which warned that Gazans are at risk of famine.

AFP reported that the Madleen reached the port north of Gaza at around 8:45 pm (1745 GMT), escorted by the Israeli navy. According to organisers, the boat was intercepted in international waters overnight.

Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that at around 4:02 am (0102 GMT) on Monday (Jun 9), was vessel was “forcibly intercepted” by Israeli troops as it approached Gaza.

“If you see this video, we are being intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg said in pre-recorded footage shared by the coalition.

“I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” she added in the clip.