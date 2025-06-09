/Greta Thunberg ‘kidnapped’? Video claims Madleen ship carrying Gaza aid ‘attacked’ by Israeli forces | Here’s all we know

In a video that surfaced online, climate activist Greta Thunberg claimed that she and other people - onboard the Mladen ship carrying aid for Gaza have been kidnapped by the Israeli forces. This came after a report by the Daily Mail that several Israeli ships had surrounded Greta’s ship, and some of the Israeli troops had entered Greta’s ship.

“My name is Greta Thunberg, and I am from Sweden,” Greta said in the video.

“If you see this video, we are being intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel. I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” she added in the clip, asking for help.

Furthermore, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) confirmed that the Israeli military has boarded its Gaza-bound ship.

FCC also shared a photo of the crew wearing life jackets and wrote on its Telegram, "Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. The Israeli army has boarded the vessel.”

“Quadcopters are surrounding the ship, spraying it with a white paint-like substance. Communications are jammed, and disturbing sounds are being played over the radio,” it added.

Moreover, Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested".

What’s Israel's response?

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Navy had directed the boat to change course as it approached "a restricted area".

"The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," the ministry said.



'IDF to ensure that...'

This came after Israel’s representative statements that it will do everything to stop the aid boat from reaching Gaza.

“I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the ‘Madleen’ flotilla does not reach Gaza,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday (June 8).

