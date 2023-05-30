Greenwashing at finest? COP28 president's Wikipedia entries being edited

Ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) summit, scheduled to be held later this year in Dubai, its President Sultan Al Jaber has found himself in the middle of a controversy. A Guardian report has claimed that members of Jaber's team edited Wikipedia pages to 'control the narrative' amid criticism of an oil boss leading the summit.

The UAE government, on whose soil the climate summit will take place, controls six per cent of the world's oil reserves. A country with heavy reliance on fossil fuel needed to take a non-controversial line when hosting the summit. However, it appointed Al Jaber - a fossil fuel boss as the head of COP28.

One of the edited Wikipedia entries includes adding an editorial that said Al Jaber was “precisely the kind of ally the climate movement needs”. The editors also removed reference to a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline deal. Greenwashing in full affect Notably, in 2019, Al Jaber signed a $4 billion deal with US investment giants BlackRock and KKR to develop the oil pipeline infrastructure. According to the publication, the particular page had too much detail about Al Jaber's involvement and thus it was edited to say he had simply attracted “international investment” in Adnoc.

When quizzed about editing Wikipedia entries, an Adnos spokesperson said: “We are very proud of Dr Sultan’s achievements as a global energy leader and regularly review content to ensure accuracy. Update requests were submitted to Wikipedia in the spring and summer of 2022, which were fully transparent and compliant as per Wikipedia’s guidelines.”

Al Jaber's appointment as the chief of COP28 raises eyebrows, especially when his company Adnoc is contemplating a major expansion of UAE's fuel output. Despite the International Energy Agency's objection to the proposal, there has been no indication that the project will be stopped.

Apart from Al Jaber's team, a member of the COP28 team has also been editing Wikipedia articles, despite being "strongly discouraged" from doing so by website administrators US, EU demand Al Jabar's resignation Last week, over 130 US and European Union (EU) lawmakers wrote a letter, calling for Al Jabar's resignation as the COP28 chief.

"Ahead of the annual climate negotiations, enacting policies that expose the influence of corporate polluters in UNFCCC meetings will help ensure that climate science takes precedence over climate delay and greenwashing. To that end, we urge you (i) to engage in diplomatic efforts to secure the withdrawal of the President-designate of COP28," read the letter.

WATCH | The seven sins of Greenwashing × What is Greenwashing? The process of fabricating or exaggerating a product, service, brand, or even an entire company's green credentials is known as "greenwashing."

Big brands use it to market themselves despite causing tremendous damage to the environment. Their deceptive ploy not only hurts the climate but also the ethical businesses that are attempting to better the world by changing their habits.

Quizzed about the president's work on climate issues over the last decade, a COP28 spokesperson toed a safe line.

“We will continue to ensure that all publicly available sources of information about the presidency and its leadership remain factually accurate and up to date.”

(With inputs from agencies)