/Greenwashing: Are we being fooled into buying eco-friendly products that aren’t? WION Decodes

As climate change and environmental concerns start to take centre stage, several people are opting for sustainable, eco-friendly, or natural products. With a shift in consumer perspective, several brands have also introduced environmentally friendly products, flooding store shelves with green labels and promises. But are these items actually eco-friendly, or are we being fooled into believing a fake marketing gimmick by big brands, which are just “greenwashing” us?

What is greenwashing?

Many of the so-called sustainable and eco-friendly products in the market are not actually as green as they claim to be. Major companies, which are seizing every opportunity to make more money, are taking advantage of the fact that the consumer perspective has now shifted towards products that appear better for the environment and climate – “appear” being the keyword here.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Regardless of whether a certain product is a better alternative for our planet, firms have been engaging in a marketing strategy called greenwashing.

Greenwashing refers to the practice of misleading consumers into believing that a company, product, or service is more environmentally friendly than it actually is. The term was coined in the 1980s by environmentalist Jay Westerveld, who criticised hotels for encouraging guests to reuse towels in the name of environmental protection while making little effort to reduce their broader environmental footprint.

In simple terms, greenwashing occurs when marketing and branding create an illusion of sustainability that is not supported by meaningful environmental action.

How companies make products appear ‘green’

Today, greenwashing is widespread across industries. Companies often use vague terms such as “eco-friendly,” “natural,” “green,” or “sustainable” without providing evidence to support these claims. Others rely on green packaging, images of forests and leaves, or self-created environmental labels that create an impression of environmental responsibility.

Some firms highlight a single environmentally friendly feature while ignoring larger sustainability issues associated with their operations, a tactic critics describe as “hidden trade-offs.”

Industries under scrutiny

Several sectors have come under increasing scrutiny for alleged greenwashing practices.

The fashion industry is frequently accused of promoting “conscious” or “sustainable” collections while continuing production models that generate significant waste and pollution. Airlines often advertise carbon-neutral flights through offset programmes, despite aviation remaining one of the most carbon-intensive forms of transport.

Similarly, major energy companies have faced criticism for promoting renewable energy initiatives in advertisements while continuing to derive much of their business from fossil fuel production.

Regulatory measures

Amid rising greenwashing, governments and regulators have stepped up to take action. The European Union has introduced stricter rules requiring businesses to substantiate environmental claims with credible evidence.

In India, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued guidelines requiring environmental claims to be clear, specific, verifiable and backed by scientific proof. Regulators worldwide are increasingly demanding transparency to prevent consumers from being misled.

How can you spot greenwashing?

For consumers, identifying greenwashing can be difficult. Experts recommend looking beyond marketing slogans and examining whether a company provides measurable data, independent certifications and transparent sustainability reports.