Greece makes beaches wheelchair-friendly, installs indigenous system

Persons with disabilities are no different than those without. The indomitable human spirit, fierce aspirations and a good heart does not need any worldly means. But it is also true that physical handicap does create hurdles which may not be present in lives of people who don't have them. Greece has taken a step to address this and make the world a more equitable place.

A system is being set up on Greek beaches that will allow wheelchair-bound people to access waters unassisted. It is a free service and has been indigenously developed in the country. At present, this Seatrac system has been installed on 150 beaches in the country. The system allows a wheelchair-bound person to lower the seat to the level of water while letting out a retractable path. The person can get to the water using the newly-built path. The path is guarded by railings.

Greek Tourism Ministry has said that the system will be installed on a total of 287 beaches across the country. The system will be made available in addition to essential facilities like bathroom/ changing facilities, ramps, corridors, refreshment bars and so on.

“Equal access to the sea is an inalienable human right,” said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, according to Greek Reporter.

The tourism ministry said that if diverse population can access the beaches, it will also give boost to the economy. If such measures are taken, even elderly people, in addition to those with disabilities will be able to enjoy the sun and sand. Such measures will also make it easy for people with temporary injuries and even pregnant women.

The tourism ministry reportedly has also developed a website dedicated to informing and educating people about latest developments.

The government has said that making beaches accessible to people with disabilities will let them enjoy water activities like swimming. This will be beneficial for mental and physical wellbeing of a person.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.