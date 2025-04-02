Travelling in an airplane comes with its share of load - security checks, limits on what and how much you can carry on board, among other things. No one looks forward to an extra pat down at security and an extensive luggage search. Some passengers have only now realised why this might happen.

According to social media users, if you have the "SSSS" code on your boarding pass, then you might be pulled out for an extensive search. The code translates to "Secondary Security Screening Selection" and is a security protocol. The code means that the security can go through your carry-on luggage, pull you out and question you personally, and subject you to more pat-downs and electronic device screening.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) put in the extra security step in place following the 9/11 attacks. It is supposedly put on boarding passes of those people whom the TSA thinks need an in-depth inspection by the security personnel.

However, it is not officially known what leads to the code SSSS being stamped on some people's boarding passes. There are several things that might lead the TSA to put SSSS on a passenger's boarding pass.

Who is likely to get an SSSS code?

People who book tickets at the last minute likely appear suspicious and so have a high chance of getting SSSS stamped on their passes. Besides, purchasing tickets using cash is another red signal, and the security might want to take a further look at you.

United States and other countries maintain a list of "high-risk" countries it strongly advises citizens against travelling to. However, there are still some people who visit these places and this might mean more security checks for such passengers. Frequent visits to these countries could be one of the reasons for the code.

Then there are some people who are already on the radar and placed on the watchlist. A SSSS code is almost sure to be placed on their boarding passes. Besides these factors, people are regularly randomly selected for extensive searches at airports.