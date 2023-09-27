Gory crime details of gang violence surface in Mexican city, home to Elon Musk's proposed Tesla plant

Mexico's industrial capital Monterrey, located over 900 km north of capital Mexico City, was unnerved with the discoveries of dismembered body parts of 12 people that were dumped across the city in at least seven locations. The city was recently chosen as the home to a new Tesla car plant and is expected to raise concern on crime rate in the metropolitan area where the local and federal leaders have made significant efforts in recent times to attract industrial investments.

What does it mean?

The gruesome discoveries are being seen as reminder to a bloody period in the 2010s when cartel conflicts took over the city and bodies were left in the streets or hanging from bridges.

Such brutality had largely subsided in Monterrey.

Who is behind the attack?

Authorities said that the events of Tuesday (Sept 26) appeared to be a coordinated attack and were purportedly sparked by an internal conflict within a criminal group based in the bordering state of Tamaulipas.

“From the messages that were left (near the bodies), there’s a correlation,” said Pedro Jardon, the attorney general of Nuevo Leon, in response to questions from reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters reported.

Photos of the supposed messages circulating in local press and on social media suggested the murders were carried out by the Northeast Cartel and were retribution for alleged infiltration of the group.

The attorney general’s office did not confirm the authenticity of the gory images.

Monterrey's significance for Tesla

Tesla announced that it will build the gigafactory in the city which will be an approximately US$10 billion investment by Tesla and will employ thousands of workers when fully operational, as well as employ many thousands of workers during construction.

The production is expected to start no earlier than 2026, according to initial reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

