Germany's Angela Merkel urges people to curb travel amid rising COVID-19 cases

German's leader Angela Merkel has asked the locals to practice social distancing again and keep travel to a minimum as the government is trying to contain a seco nd wave of the novel coronavirus.

"We have to do everything to prevent the virus from spreading out of control. Every day counts," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

The leaders in the federal and state governments are trying to agree to some measures to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

So now, Merkel has urged the locals to stay indoors as much as possible. "We have to go further. I appeal to you: Meet with fewer people, either at home or outside.

"Please forsake any journey that is not absolutely essential, every party that is not absolutely essential. Stay at home, where at all possible."

The statement came after the death toll in Germany rose 33 to 9,767 and the daily infections hit a daily record of 7,830 on Saturday, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

German courts have, meanwhile, overturned the bans on hote stays for visitors from the infectious hotspots. The local authorities have asked the people to take voluntary actions to stay safe.