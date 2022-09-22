Germany says ready to take in deserters from Russia's partial mobilisation

In a significant development, Germany has said that it is ready to take in Russian deserters fleeing from partial mobilisation ordered by Russian President Vladmir Putin. Germany Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed this in an interview to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Deserters threatened with serious repression can as a rule obtain international protection in Germany," the minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (September 21) ordered partial military mobilisation in Russia to help the country's Ukraine war effort.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. After months of sustained advanses, Russian forces have had to retreat in recent weeks. Ukrainian forces have been able to recapture territory from Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.

Germany's Justice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted with a hashtag "partial mobilisation" saying that "apparently, many Russians are leaving their homeland -- anyone who hates Putin's path and loves liberal democracy is welcome in Germany".

Kremlin has sought to counter claims and reports of Russian men fleeing the mobilisation. Kremlin said that such reports were "exaggerated"

"The information about the hype at airports and so on is very much exaggerated ... There is a lot of fake information about this. We need to be very careful about this so as not to become a victim of false information on this matter," said Kremlin Spokersperson Dmitry Peskov as quoted by Reuters.

Reuters also reported that after Putin ordered partial military mobilisation, tickets on outgoing flights from Russia to neighbouring countries are fast being sold.

(With inputs from agencies)

